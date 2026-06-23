Russia Adopts New Road Safety Strategy to Cut Deaths by Half

Russia has adopted a new long-term road safety strategy that aims to reduce road traffic deaths by 50 per cent by 2036, placing road safety among the country's key national development priorities.

Approved by President Vladimir Putin in November 2025, the National Strategy for Improving Road Safety until 2030 and for the future until 2036 introduces a comprehensive framework designed to reduce fatalities and serious injuries through evidence-based policies and stronger coordination across government agencies.

The strategy aligns with international road safety recommendations and incorporates the Safe Systems approach promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Safe Systems Approach Shapes New Strategy

At the centre of the new policy is the Safe Systems approach, which recognises that human error cannot be completely eliminated. Instead of relying solely on individual road users to avoid crashes, the approach focuses on creating transport systems that minimise the consequences of mistakes.

This includes designing safer roads, improving vehicle safety, managing speeds and strengthening post-crash care so that collisions are less likely to result in death or severe injury. The strategy follows principles outlined in the Global Plan for the Decade of Action for Road Safety. It supports the broader international goal of reducing road traffic deaths and injuries worldwide.

WHO Technical Officer Tatiana Kolpakova praised the strategy during a planning meeting in Moscow in May 2026, describing it as a strong example of evidence-based road safety policy built on international best practices and extensive consultation.

Implementation Plan Includes 266 Measures

To support delivery of the strategy, the Russian Government approved a detailed implementation plan in May 2026. The plan contains 266 measures covering traffic safety management, vehicle safety standards, transport services, road infrastructure improvements and emergency response systems.

Officials developed the programme using a risk-based approach and extensive analysis of road safety data. Particular attention is being given to protecting vulnerable road users, including pedestrians, cyclists and motorcycle riders, who often face a higher risk of serious injury in traffic crashes.

The plan also targets several major risk factors linked to road deaths. New measures address drink driving, speeding, the use of child safety restraints and compliance with motorcycle helmet requirements.

Government agencies will be responsible for monitoring progress and coordinating actions across multiple sectors to ensure the strategy's goals remain on track.

Building on a Strong Road Safety Record

Russia enters the new strategy period with a track record of significant progress in road safety.

The country is among only ten nations worldwide that succeeded in reducing road traffic deaths by 50 per cent during the decade leading up to 2021. Russia has also played an influential role in international road safety discussions.

In 2009, Moscow hosted the world's first Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety. The conference produced the Moscow Declaration, which called for stronger government leadership, improved data collection, enhanced enforcement and greater protection for vulnerable road users.

Kolpakova said Russia's experience demonstrates that road traffic deaths are preventable when governments adopt coordinated, evidence-based strategies. She added that the country's latest road safety plan offers valuable lessons for other nations working to reduce road trauma and improve public safety.

With road safety now embedded within Russia's national development agenda, authorities hope the new strategy will help save thousands of lives over the coming decade while creating safer roads for all users.