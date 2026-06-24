Congo says number of confirmed Ebola cases rises to 1,094

The Number Of Confirmed Ebola Cases In The Democratic Republic Of Congo Has Increased To

​The ‌number of ​confirmed Ebola cases ‌in the Democratic Republic of Congo has ‌increased to 1,094, including ‌277 deaths, government data showed ⁠on ​Tuesday.

The ⁠number represented the total ⁠number of confirmed ​cases as of Monday, ⁠according to a ⁠situation ​report that documented 46 new ⁠cases and 10 new ⁠deaths ⁠in the previous 24 ‌hours.