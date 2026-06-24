Congo says number of confirmed Ebola cases rises to 1,094

The Democratic Republic of Congo has reported 1,094 confirmed Ebola cases and 277 deaths as of Monday, with 46 new cases and 10 new deaths in the previous 24 hours.

Reuters | The Number Of Confirmed Ebola Cases In The Democratic Republic Of Congo Has Increased To | Updated: 24-06-2026 03:26 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 03:26 IST
Congo says number of confirmed Ebola cases rises to 1,094
Democratic Republic of Congo
  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of Congo

​The ‌number of ​confirmed Ebola cases ‌in the Democratic Republic of Congo has ‌increased to 1,094, including ‌277 deaths, government data showed ⁠on ​Tuesday.

The ⁠number represented the total ⁠number of confirmed ​cases as of Monday, ⁠according to a ⁠situation ​report that documented 46 new ⁠cases and 10 new ⁠deaths ⁠in the previous 24 ‌hours.

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