Google's YouTube settles with plaintiff ahead of second California trial over social media harm to children, attorneys say

Googles Youtube Has Settled With A Minor Who Claimed The Platform Caused Mental Health Harms

​Google’s ​YouTube ‌has settled with ​a ‌minor who claimed the platform caused ‌mental health harms, ‌ahead of the second California ⁠state-court ​trial ⁠over allegations the design ⁠of social media ​sites has fueled ⁠a mental health ⁠crisis ​among children, the plaintiff’s ⁠attorneys said ⁠on Tuesday.