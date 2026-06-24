Google's YouTube settles with plaintiff ahead of second California trial over social media harm to children, attorneys say

YouTube has settled a lawsuit with a minor who claimed the platform caused mental health harms, ahead of a second California state-court trial.

Reuters | Googles Youtube Has Settled With A Minor Who Claimed The Platform Caused Mental Health Harms | Updated: 24-06-2026 03:27 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 03:27 IST
Google's YouTube settles with plaintiff ahead of second California trial over social media harm to children, attorneys say
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​Google’s ​YouTube ‌has settled with ​a ‌minor who claimed the platform caused ‌mental health harms, ‌ahead of the second California ⁠state-court ​trial ⁠over allegations the design ⁠of social media ​sites has fueled ⁠a mental health ⁠crisis ​among children, the plaintiff’s ⁠attorneys said ⁠on Tuesday.

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