Google's YouTube settles with plaintiff ahead of second California trial over social media harm to children, attorneys say
YouTube has settled a lawsuit with a minor who claimed the platform caused mental health harms, ahead of a second California state-court trial.
- Country:
- United States
Google’s YouTube has settled with a minor who claimed the platform caused mental health harms, ahead of the second California state-court trial over allegations the design of social media sites has fueled a mental health crisis among children, the plaintiff’s attorneys said on Tuesday.
ALSO READ
-
US judge vacates Trump immigration courthouse arrest policies
-
Google's YouTube settles case over social media harm to children
-
Automakers could halt car sales in California without delay in vehicle tracking law
-
Automakers could halt car sales in California without delay in vehicle tracking law
-
Google's YouTube settles case over social media harm to children, plaintiff's lawyers say