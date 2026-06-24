Automakers could halt car sales in California without delay in vehicle tracking law
Automakers may halt new and used vehicle sales in California on July 1 if the state doesn't delay rules aimed at preventing domestic violence perpetrators from tracking survivors.
- Country:
- United States
A group representing major automakers warned on Tuesday that car companies may be forced to halt sales of both new and used vehicles in California on July 1 unless the state delays vehicle technology rules that aim to prevent perpetrators of domestic violence from tracking survivors.
The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents General Motors, Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai and most other automakers, said unless a legislative proposal is signed into law by July 1 "there is substantial risk that auto sales in California will be suspended."
The group said automakers are implementing the domestic violence victim protections required under the 2024 law "but compliance with some elements of the law is impossible this year."
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