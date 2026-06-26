Paris Curbs Alcohol Amid Heatwave
In response to the ongoing heatwave in France, Parisian authorities are enforcing a ban on public alcohol consumption from midday. Paris police chief Patrice Faure stated that the measure aims to mitigate health risks associated with drinking alcohol in high temperatures. The ban also extends to the sale of alcohol.
In an urgent move to address health concerns spurred by the ongoing heatwave across Europe, Parisians will face new restrictions on alcohol consumption.
Starting midday on Friday, Parisians will be prohibited from consuming alcohol in public spaces. The initiative, announced by Paris police chief Patrice Faure, aims to reduce health issues exacerbated by high temperatures.
Additionally, a ban on the sale of alcoholic products will come into effect by Friday evening, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.