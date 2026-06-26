Paris Curbs Alcohol Amid Heatwave

Parisians Will Be Banned From Drinking Alcohol In Public From Midday Onwards On Friday In Order To Try And Curb The Health Issues Arising From The Heatwave Gripping France And Much Of Europe

In an urgent move to address health concerns spurred by the ongoing heatwave across Europe, Parisians will face new restrictions on alcohol consumption.

Starting midday on Friday, Parisians will be prohibited from consuming alcohol in public spaces. The initiative, announced by Paris police chief Patrice Faure, aims to reduce health issues exacerbated by high temperatures.

Additionally, a ban on the sale of alcoholic products will come into effect by Friday evening, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.