CDC Escalates Response to Severe Ebola Outbreak in Congo

The Us Cdc Raised Its Response To The Ebola Outbreak In The Democratic Republic Of Congo To Its Highest Level On Friday

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has escalated its response to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, raising it to its highest emergency response level. Despite the action, officials maintain that the threat of the disease spreading in the United States remains low.

The outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola has so far infected over 1,200 individuals in Congo, with 321 reported deaths, and has affected 20 people in neighboring Uganda. This marks the highest number of cases in the first month of any Ebola outbreak, according to the World Health Organization.

The CDC's Level 1 designation is reserved for the most critical health crises, mobilizing maximum resources and personnel. Efforts include sending a team of 19 staff members to assist on the ground with data analysis, exit screenings, laboratory support, and training. Additionally, the U.S. is providing financial aid, while the White House seeks over $1.4 billion in funds to further bolster the response.