No Vaccine, No Cure: Why Nipah Remains a Global Health Time Bomb

Nipah virus sits high on the list of pathogens that worry public health experts. It spreads from animals to humans, can cause severe encephalitis and acute respiratory distress, and has produced recurrent outbreaks across South and Southeast Asia since it was first identified in Malaysia in 1998. A new review published in Vaccines warns that the world still lacks a licensed human vaccine or specific therapeutic against Nipah, despite fatality rates reported between 40% and 100%.

The review, authored by Hongshan Xu, Xuanxuan Zhang, Shuai Shang, Fangxuan Chen, Xinyu Liu and Qunying Mao, brings together recent evidence on Nipah biology, outbreak patterns, vaccine candidates and regulatory bottlenecks.

Nipah behaves differently from many mass-circulating respiratory viruses. Confirmed annual case numbers remain low, often fewer than 100 worldwide, yet the disease is deadly and increasingly persistent in parts of South Asia. The review notes that Bangladesh and India now record outbreaks almost annually, and a January 2026 cluster in West Bengal involving healthcare workers again exposed the danger of hospital-based transmission. As of June 2026, the paper reports 765 confirmed cases and 441 deaths in the Asia-Pacific region.

Vaccine pipeline is still unfinished

The review shows that Nipah vaccine development has entered a more sophisticated phase. Researchers are no longer simply testing broad vaccine concepts; they are refining the viral targets that immune systems need to recognize. Key advances include stabilizing the prefusion form of the F protein, designing chimeric G/F antigens and exploring multivalent nanoparticle strategies. These approaches are intended to produce stronger, broader and faster immune protection.

Nipah has two major lineages, Malaysian and Bangladeshi, and the F and G surface glycoproteins are highly conserved between them, with amino acid identities of about 95% and 96%. That conservation supports the possibility of broad cross-lineage vaccine protection, although subtle lineage-specific differences can still affect antibody binding and require careful antigen design.

Several candidates have already moved into clinical development, including ChAdOx1-NiVb, PHV02, mRNA-1215 and HeV-sG-V. Yet none has received regulatory approval. The review identifies multiple obstacles: sporadic outbreaks, lack of validated correlates of protection, mandatory Biosafety Level 4 facilities, differences between animal models and human disease, inconsistent regulatory frameworks and limited commercial incentives.

Among the candidates, ChAdOx1 NipahB is described as the most mature globally and launched a Phase II trial in Bangladesh in December 2025. PHV02, a VSV-based vaccine, is notable because it is designed to trigger rapid protection after a single dose, making it attractive for outbreak response. mRNA-1215 uses a chimeric pre-F/G design and offers the advantages of fast antigen redesign and scalable manufacturing. HeV-sG-V, a recombinant subunit vaccine, has shown promise as a broader henipavirus candidate with a favorable safety profile.

The problem is the difficulty of proving, licensing and deploying vaccines for a virus that appears in small, deadly and unpredictable clusters.

The old vaccine approval model does not fit Nipah

Nipah exposes a hard regulatory problem. Conventional vaccine approval often depends on large Phase III trials that measure whether vaccinated people are protected from disease in real-world conditions. That model works better when disease incidence is high enough to generate clear trial endpoints. Nipah's outbreaks are too sporadic and geographically restricted to make such trials practical.

The review argues that conventional Phase III-dependent pathways are impractical for Nipah because of low incidence, sporadic epidemic patterns and scarce large-scale outbreak data. It calls for adaptive regulatory frameworks that can rely on standardized immune-protection thresholds, cross-border regulatory collaboration, emergency reserve systems and better use of limited BSL-4 laboratory capacity.

The review points to the need for agreed correlates of protection, measurable immune responses that can serve as evidence that a vaccine is likely to protect, but those benchmarks remain underdeveloped. Standardized neutralizing antibody detection systems and globally validated protection thresholds are still absent, making it difficult to compare candidates or use immunobridging for accelerated approval.

The authors also highlight the Animal Rule as a possible pathway, using standardized non-human primate evidence and immune markers as surrogate endpoints for licensing. But global regulators would need to align on animal challenge models, immunobridging trial design, safety metrics and review recognition. Without such coordination, promising vaccines may remain trapped between laboratory success and public-health use.

For policymakers, this raises a larger question: how should the world approve vaccines for rare but catastrophic threats? Waiting for a large outbreak to generate conventional trial data may be scientifically convenient, but it would be ethically dangerous.

Preparedness means stockpiles, ring vaccination and access before crisis

The review points toward targeted preparedness: emergency stockpiles, ring vaccination around confirmed cases, and protection for high-risk groups such as healthcare workers, caregivers and rural communities in spillover zones. Strategic stockpiling, emergency ring vaccination and targeted immunization are described as more practical than population-wide vaccination.

A Nipah vaccine will only be useful if it can reach the right people quickly and it requires rapid diagnosis, contact tracing, trained health workers, cold-chain capacity, community trust and pre-agreed deployment rules. In resource-limited settings, these operational systems may be just as important as the vaccine vial itself.

The review calls for a multilateral emergency reserve mechanism supported by global public health initiatives such as CEPI, combined with advance market commitments to stabilize industry incentives. It also recommends ring vaccination during localized outbreaks, with standardized real-world study protocols to collect data on effectiveness, safety and population-specific outcomes.

Nipah preparedness cannot depend only on laboratories in high-income countries. It must include regional stockpiles, shared regulatory standards, accessible manufacturing, field-ready vaccination protocols and financing models that make vaccines available even when commercial markets are small.

The same lesson applies beyond Nipah. Climate change, land-use pressures, wildlife-human contact and fragile health systems are increasing the importance of preparedness for zoonotic diseases. The next high-risk pathogen may not wait for the world to complete conventional trials, negotiate procurement contracts or build emergency logistics after the fact.