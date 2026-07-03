Jury Clears Mead Johnson: Formula Not to Blame in Preterm Bowel Disease Case

A St. Louis jury acquitted Mead Johnson in a lawsuit alleging its preterm infant formula caused necrotizing enterocolitis, a severe bowel disease. The case, among nearly 1,000 similar suits, highlights the ongoing legal battle between parents and formula manufacturers over product safety claims in preemie care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Jury In St Louis On Thursday Rejected Claims That Reckitt Unit Mead Johnsons Specialized Formula For Preterm Babies Was To Blame For Causing An Infants Dangerous Bowel Disease The Missouri State Court Jury Sided With Mead Johnson In A Lawsuit Brought By An Illinois Mother | Updated: 03-07-2026 00:29 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 00:29 IST
Jury Clears Mead Johnson: Formula Not to Blame in Preterm Bowel Disease Case

In a significant legal development, a jury in St. Louis has rejected claims that a specialized infant formula by Mead Johnson caused a life-threatening condition in a preterm baby. The Missouri court jury sided with the company, dismissing allegations that its product was responsible for necrotizing enterocolitis in an Illinois infant.

This case, brought forward by Cadence Collins, is among the nearly 1,000 lawsuits targeting Mead Johnson and Abbott Laboratories over similar claims. The disease, primarily affecting preemies, results in bowel tissue death and has a high mortality rate. The verdict emerges amidst ongoing debates over the safety of formula products versus breast milk.

The legal battle continues as Abbott's CEO hints at potential product discontinuation amid liability concerns. As the companies navigate mixed trial outcomes, Collins' attorneys consider further legal strategies following the trial's conclusion.

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