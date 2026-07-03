Endrick Emmanuel's World Cup Patience: A Strategy for Success

Endrick Has Had To Be Patient At His First World Cup

Endrick, the promising 19-year-old Brazilian striker, has displayed remarkable patience during his debut World Cup, opting for a supportive role off the bench. Speaking on Thursday, Endrick expressed contentment with coach Carlo Ancelotti’s strategic moves, emphasizing the team's needs over individual glory.

The Real Madrid forward, who didn’t play in Brazil’s game against Morocco and clocked limited minutes in the subsequent matches, appreciates Ancelotti's penchant for making challenging decisions. “He does what he believes is right for the team,” Endrick remarked, expressing faith in the coach’s judgment.

Reflecting on his inclusion in Brazil’s 26-man squad, Endrick credited his early experiences under Ancelotti at Real Madrid for his preparedness. As the squad gears up for a crucial match against Norway, Endrick remains optimistic, valuing the World Cup experience as a milestone in his budding career.