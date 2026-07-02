Sabalenka's 'Eye of the Tiger' Roars Through Wimbledon
Aryna Sabalenka, a 'Rocky' enthusiast, showcased her grit at Wimbledon. Despite challenges from McCartney Kessler, Sabalenka's experience shone through, ensuring a win in 1 hour 39 minutes. She aims for her first major title away from hard courts and a potential final showdown.
Aryna Sabalenka, a known 'Rocky' fan, channeled her inner champion on Wednesday, defeating American McCartney Kessler 6-1 7-6(9) at Wimbledon. Despite experiencing frustration, Sabalenka maintained her composure to secure a spot in the third round.
Kessler, entering the second round without losing a game, pushed Sabalenka to a tough second set. However, Sabalenka's experience and powerful shots turned the match in her favor, converting her third match point to win the tiebreak with a record-breaking 21st consecutive victory.
Sabalenka expressed relief after the match, praising Kessler's aggressive play. Still seeking her first Wimbledon final, she now sets her sights on Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko for a place in the last 16. Despite her love for 'Rocky,' fans shouldn't expect a themed outfit.
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