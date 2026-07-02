Sabalenka's 'Eye of the Tiger' Roars Through Wimbledon

Aryna Sabalenka, a 'Rocky' enthusiast, showcased her grit at Wimbledon. Despite challenges from McCartney Kessler, Sabalenka's experience shone through, ensuring a win in 1 hour 39 minutes. She aims for her first major title away from hard courts and a potential final showdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | There Is No Doubting That Rocky Fan Aryna Sabalenka Has An Eye Of The Tiger As She Demonstrated On Wednesday When Her Survival Instincts Kicked In To Subdue American Mccartney Kessler In A Compelling Second Round Tussle At Wimbledon Sabalenka | Updated: 02-07-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 10:26 IST
Sabalenka's 'Eye of the Tiger' Roars Through Wimbledon
Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka, a known 'Rocky' fan, channeled her inner champion on Wednesday, defeating American McCartney Kessler 6-1 7-6(9) at Wimbledon. Despite experiencing frustration, Sabalenka maintained her composure to secure a spot in the third round.

Kessler, entering the second round without losing a game, pushed Sabalenka to a tough second set. However, Sabalenka's experience and powerful shots turned the match in her favor, converting her third match point to win the tiebreak with a record-breaking 21st consecutive victory.

Sabalenka expressed relief after the match, praising Kessler's aggressive play. Still seeking her first Wimbledon final, she now sets her sights on Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko for a place in the last 16. Despite her love for 'Rocky,' fans shouldn't expect a themed outfit.

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