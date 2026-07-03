Wimbledon Day 4: Stellar Matches and Surprising Outcomes

Day four at Wimbledon saw thrilling victories and unexpected defeats. Frances Tiafoe advanced past Jan Choinski, while Elena Rybakina defeated Caty McNally decisively. The courts of the All England Club witnessed remarkable performances from both seasoned and emerging tennis players, creating anticipation for the rounds to come.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Highlights Of The Fourth Day At Wimbledon On Thursday Times Gmt Tiafoe Beats Choinski American Th Seed Frances Tiafoe Knocked Out British Hope Jan Choinski Rybakina Crushes Mcnally Australian Open Champion Elena Rybakina Brushed Aside Caty Mcnally | Updated: 03-07-2026 01:33 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 01:33 IST
Wimbledon Day 4: Stellar Matches and Surprising Outcomes
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Wimbledon thrilled with intense matches on its fourth day. Frances Tiafoe emerged victorious over Jan Choinski, showcasing his prowess by winning 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-2. Meanwhile, Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina defeated Caty McNally 6-1, 6-2, setting the stage for a showdown against Elise Mertens in the third round.

Other significant wins included Jiri Lehecka's triumph over Alex Molcan, signalling a strong performance by the Czech seed. In a gripping match, Amanda Anisimova outlasted Sofia Kenin, advancing to face Madison Keys next.

The sky was clear and the temperature a pleasant 22°C in London, creating ideal conditions for the day's events. Notable spectators such as Princess Kate added to the event's grandeur, underscoring Wimbledon's global appeal and cultural significance.

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