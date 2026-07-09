At least 28 killed in shoe factory fire in southeast China, state media says

At least 28 people were killed in a fire at a shoe factory in southeastern China, with 213 workers evacuated and 26 previously reported missing confirmed dead.

Reuters | At Least People Were Killed In A Fire At A Shoe Factory In Southeastern China On Thursday | Updated: 09-07-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 20:49 IST
At least 28 killed in shoe factory fire in southeast China, state media says
  • Country:
  • China

At least 28 people were killed in a fire at a shoe factory in southeastern China on Thursday, state-run Xinhua news ‌agency reported, after flames engulfed the multi-storey building, trapping workers on the rooftop. The fire broke out at around noon local time (0400 GMT) in the city of Jinjiang in Fujian province at footwear manufacturer Huiteng.

A total of 239 people were at the factory when the fire broke out, Xinhua said. It ‌said 213 were evacuated, two of whom died after being taken to hospital for treatment. Another 26 people previously reported missing at ‌the scene were confirmed dead. Videos released by state media in the afternoon showed flames ripping through the building and thick black smoke billowing into the sky. A dozen or so people, apparently trapped by the blaze, could be seen on the rooftop as smoke swirled around them.

Chinese President Xi Jinping issued instructions urging an all-out rescue effort. He said that ⁠the ​fire had "caused significant casualties" and that it ⁠came after a number of deadly accidents at production facilities in the country in recent months. Xi called on authorities to hold those responsible strictly accountable. Firefighting and rescue efforts ⁠were still under way, although open flames had largely been extinguished by about 4 p.m. (0800 GMT), a local firefighting official told state broadcaster CCTV. Thick smoke could still ​be seen rising from the site, with multiple fire engines continuing to spray water by early Thursday evening, Xinhua said.

HIGHLY FLAMMABLE SHOE ⁠MATERIALS Jinjiang, in the coastal Fujian province, is a major footwear and clothing manufacturing hub and is often referred to as China's "shoe capital".

Preliminary findings indicate the fire started on the ⁠ground floor ​of the factory, a local official told CCTV. Shoe-making materials stored in the building were highly flammable and could cause a blaze to spread rapidly, the official said. Due to the materials and adhesives present, the smell at the scene was pungent, causing eye irritation, CCTV ⁠said. Large amounts of items had also been piled up in the stairwells, hampering rescue and firefighting efforts, the state broadcaster quoted firefighters as saying.

People ⁠in charge of the company ⁠and "other relevant personnel" have been taken into custody, with the company's bank accounts frozen, Xinhua said. The thousands of companies that make up Jinjiang's shoe sector manufactured over 1.2 billion pairs of shoes in 2024, accounting for 20% ‌of global output, ‌according to official data.

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