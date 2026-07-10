Bangladesh Pilot Shows Community Volunteers Save Crash Victims Faster

A pilot project in Bangladesh has demonstrated how trained community volunteers can dramatically improve survival chances for road crash victims by delivering emergency first aid within five to eight minutes of an accident.

Supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) and implemented by Bangladesh's Directorate General of Health Services, the initiative was launched in 2023 along a 10-kilometre section of a busy national highway selected because of its high number of serious road crashes. Following its early success, the programme expanded by another 30 kilometres in 2025.

The project combines a 24-hour emergency hotline, a dedicated call centre and a network of 120 trained volunteer first responders who live near the highway. The volunteers include shopkeepers, drivers, teachers and homemakers who received training in first aid, mass casualty triage and emergency response while being equipped with essential medical supplies.

Faster Response Improves Survival Chances

Since its launch, the volunteers have provided emergency care to 625 crash victims, responding to every reported road accident in the pilot area. When required, they assessed the severity of injuries, prioritised treatment and arranged transport using locally available vehicles to take patients to the nearest health facility.

The programme also strengthened coordination with the fire service and highway police, helping nearly 80 percent of injured patients reach hospital within 30 minutes of a crash, a critical period that can significantly improve survival rates. A dedicated emergency hotline operates around the clock, with trained operators recording crash details before an automated system alerts nearby volunteers through text messages based on their location. This rapid notification system has helped reduce delays in providing life-saving assistance.

WHO Representative in Bangladesh Dr Ahmed Jamsheed Mohamed described the initiative as a potential breakthrough for countries where formal emergency medical services remain limited. He said reducing waiting times through trained community volunteers could save many more lives when supported by strong local coordination.

Government Plans Wider Expansion

Data collected during the pilot highlights broader road safety concerns across Bangladesh. Bus passengers accounted for 23 percent of crash victims, followed by motorcyclists at 22 percent and pedestrians at 18 percent. More than half of those injured were men between the ages of 21 and 40.

Encouraged by the project's results, the Government of Bangladesh plans to expand the model to additional sections of the national highway network. Officials believe the programme can be adapted for other regions facing similar challenges, while the expert agency managing the emergency call centre will continue supporting operations during the expansion.

WHO has consistently promoted community-based first responder programmes as an effective solution where ambulance services are limited. The Bangladesh experience shows that local volunteers, supported by training, technology and coordination, can play a vital role in saving lives after road crashes.