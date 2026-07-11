Ebola Cases in DRC Surge to 1,830: Government Report

The Democratic Republic of Congo has reported a significant increase in Ebola cases, with the total number reaching 1,830, including 648 deaths. This information comes from a government report detailing confirmed cases as of Thursday within a 24-hour period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Number Of Confirmed Ebola Cases In The Democratic Republic Of Congo Has Increased To | Updated: 11-07-2026 06:12 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 06:12 IST
Ebola Cases in DRC Surge to 1,830: Government Report
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is grappling with a surge in Ebola cases, as the government reports a total of 1,830 confirmed instances.

Tragically, 648 of these cases have resulted in fatalities. The latest figures were released late on Friday and cover confirmed cases recorded through Thursday.

The report, issued by the country's ministry of communication, reflects data collected over the previous 24 hours, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced in combating the deadly virus.

TRENDING

1
Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

South Africa
2
South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa
3
Trump terminates Election Assistance Commission members

Trump terminates Election Assistance Commission members

United States
4
OpenAI's AGI deployment chief Fidji Simo to step down after medical leave

OpenAI's AGI deployment chief Fidji Simo to step down after medical leave

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Next Global Health Crisis Is Already Here and It Is Drug-Resistant

AI in African Higher Education: Innovation’s Promise, Inequality’s Warning

Urban-Rural Coordination Is Becoming the New Test of Sustainable Development

South Africa’s Poor Are Banked, But Still Financially Excluded

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026