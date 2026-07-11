Ebola Cases in DRC Surge to 1,830: Government Report

The Number Of Confirmed Ebola Cases In The Democratic Republic Of Congo Has Increased To

The Democratic Republic of Congo is grappling with a surge in Ebola cases, as the government reports a total of 1,830 confirmed instances.

Tragically, 648 of these cases have resulted in fatalities. The latest figures were released late on Friday and cover confirmed cases recorded through Thursday.

The report, issued by the country's ministry of communication, reflects data collected over the previous 24 hours, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced in combating the deadly virus.