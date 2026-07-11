Major Overhaul in U.S. Intelligence Workforce

Acting U.S. Director of National Intelligence, Bill Pulte, announced a third round of staff reductions. The exact number of roles eliminated was not disclosed. Pulte emphasized the enhanced efficiency and effectiveness of U.S. National Intelligence amid these staff changes aimed at reducing redundancy and non-critical positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Acting Us Director Of National Intelligence Bill Pulte Announced A Third Round Of Staff Reductions On Friday But Did Not Provide The Number Of Roles Or Personnel That Were Being Terminated Us National Intelligence Is Operating More Efficiently And Effectively Than Ever Before | Updated: 11-07-2026 06:59 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 06:59 IST
Major Overhaul in U.S. Intelligence Workforce

Bill Pulte, Acting U.S. Director of National Intelligence, revealed on Friday the initiation of a third phase of staff cuts. While the number of job eliminations remains unspecified, Pulte assured that these changes are directed towards optimizing efficiency within the organization.

Pulte stated that U.S. National Intelligence operations are now functioning more efficiently and effectively than in previous years. The latest round of staff reductions focuses primarily on eliminating redundant or non-critical personnel, emphasizing the strategic restructuring efforts underway within the department.

The announcement via Platform X reflects the administration's ongoing commitment to streamlining intelligence services, although the specific impact on workforce numbers remains undisclosed at this time. This strategy highlights the balance between maintaining a lean organizational structure and ensuring national security.

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