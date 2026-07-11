Colombian Elections Stir Controversy Amid International Concerns

The United States And A Group Of Countries In Latin America Said On Friday They Had Deep Concern About Statements And Actions That Cast Doubt On The Integrity Of The Electoral Process In Colombia We Observe With Deep Concern The Recent Statements And Actions That

The United States and several Latin American countries have jointly expressed "deep concern" about recent developments in Colombia's electoral process, raising doubts about its integrity. A joint statement issued by the State Department on Friday refrains from citing specific actions but highlights the issue.

This statement, backed by a coalition known as "Shield of the Americas," was signed by the U.S. and countries including Argentina, Chile, and Trinidad and Tobago. Right-wing candidate Abelardo De La Espriella, who was endorsed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, emerged victorious in Colombia's recent election, causing a stir.

Colombian Senator Ivan Cepeda and others have accused De La Espriella and Trump of foreign interference and vote manipulation without presenting evidence. The accusations underscore the geopolitical tensions surrounding Colombia's elections and Trump's influence in the region.