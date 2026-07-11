Intense Missile Blitz Rocks Kyiv

Russia launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at Kyiv early Saturday, causing significant damage. Witnesses reported loud explosions, and several buildings were affected. Officials described damage to a non-residential building and fires in an office block, with extensive smoke visible in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russia Pummeled Ukraines Capital Kyiv With Ballistic Missiles Early On Saturday | Updated: 11-07-2026 07:04 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 07:04 IST
Intense Missile Blitz Rocks Kyiv
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Early on Saturday, Kyiv was subjected to an intense attack as Russia launched ballistic missiles targeting the Ukrainian capital, according to officials.

A Reuters journalist reported hearing a series of powerful explosions across the city prior to the announcement of an air alert.

The strike inflicted damage on a non-residential building, while another district witnessed smoke rising, and an office building engulfed in flames, the city's military administration noted on Telegram.

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