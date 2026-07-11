Intense Missile Blitz Rocks Kyiv
Russia launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at Kyiv early Saturday, causing significant damage. Witnesses reported loud explosions, and several buildings were affected. Officials described damage to a non-residential building and fires in an office block, with extensive smoke visible in the city.
Early on Saturday, Kyiv was subjected to an intense attack as Russia launched ballistic missiles targeting the Ukrainian capital, according to officials.
A Reuters journalist reported hearing a series of powerful explosions across the city prior to the announcement of an air alert.
The strike inflicted damage on a non-residential building, while another district witnessed smoke rising, and an office building engulfed in flames, the city's military administration noted on Telegram.