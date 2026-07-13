Health Insights: New Findings on Brain and Injury Risks, IPOs, and Ebola

This health news roundup discusses recent study findings on former soccer players' brain health, the overlooked facial injury risks in soccer, Apnimed's IPO as the biotech market revives, and a U.S. citizen testing positive for the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It highlights evolving health challenges and developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 02:27 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 02:27 IST
Health Insights: New Findings on Brain and Injury Risks, IPOs, and Ebola
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Researchers at Imperial College London have discovered structural brain differences and high rates of anxiety and depression among retired British professional soccer players, although there are no indications of cognitive decline. The study aims to understand how repetitive impacts, such as heading the ball, may affect the risk of developing dementia in former soccer players.

As the World Cup continues, the focus is shifting to the often-overlooked risk of facial injuries in soccer, particularly when players collide midair. While serious injuries like concussions and torn ligaments are common, facial injuries, such as broken noses, remain a significant concern for players who may struggle with breathing difficulties long after the matches.

In the business realm, Apnimed, known for its sleep apnea pill, has filed for an initial public offering in the U.S. as the biotech sector witnesses a revival. This aligns with reports of improved market sentiment in the sector. Meanwhile, the U.S. CDC has reported a U.S. citizen testing positive for the Bundibugyo Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo, emphasizing ongoing health vigilance and coordinated efforts to prevent further transmission.

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