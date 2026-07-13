Ted Lasso's Impact on U.S. Soccer Frenzy
The creators of 'Ted Lasso' argue the notion of soccer being unpopular in the U.S. is overstated, as evidenced by a growing interest driven by the World Cup and the show's influence. Show co-creator Brendan Hunt credits the Emmy-winning comedy with helping attract new soccer fans.
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- Line 3: United States
Brendan Hunt, co-creator and star of the popular TV series 'Ted Lasso,' discussed the growing popularity of soccer in the United States, dispelling the myth that it lacks fan interest.
Hunt, speaking before the Argentina-Switzerland quarter-final match, suggested that the Emmy-winning show's portrayal of the sport may have helped capture a new audience.
He noted anecdotal evidence of viewers who, prior to the show, were indifferent to soccer but have since become enthusiastic followers, illustrating a broader trend of increased U.S. interest in the sport, further affirmed by the World Cup excitement.
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