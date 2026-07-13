Ted Lasso's Impact on U.S. Soccer Frenzy

Brendan Hunt, co-creator and star of the popular TV series 'Ted Lasso,' discussed the growing popularity of soccer in the United States, dispelling the myth that it lacks fan interest.

Hunt, speaking before the Argentina-Switzerland quarter-final match, suggested that the Emmy-winning show's portrayal of the sport may have helped capture a new audience.

He noted anecdotal evidence of viewers who, prior to the show, were indifferent to soccer but have since become enthusiastic followers, illustrating a broader trend of increased U.S. interest in the sport, further affirmed by the World Cup excitement.