Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Fire at Bangkok Pub Claims 27 Lives

A devastating fire engulfed a popular pub in Bangkok, resulting in the death of 27 individuals. With the building lacking fire escapes, many were trapped. Despite prompt response, the blaze had already caused significant damage. Authorities are investigating the cause of this tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 03:26 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 03:26 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Fire at Bangkok Pub Claims 27 Lives
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  • Country:
  • Thailand

An incendiary catastrophe at a famed Bangkok pub resulted in the tragic loss of 27 lives, local officials reported. The blaze marks one of the deadliest accidents within the prominent tourist city in recent years.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, on site following the incident, confirmed that the fire erupted at 11:57 pm local time. According to survivors, smoke filled the Chatuchak district venue rapidly, pushing attendees toward the rear with no fire escapes available.

The disaster also left 63 injured, confirmed Suriyachai Rawiwan, Bangkok's Disaster Prevention and Mitigation head. As forensic experts work at the scene, the investigation into the cause of this heartbreaking event awaits police findings.

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