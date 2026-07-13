Escalation in the Gulf: U.S. and Iran Exchange Intense Strikes

The Gulf region witnesses a sharp intensification of hostilities as U.S. and Iranian forces engage in heavy missile and drone exchanges. Tehran has struck U.S. facilities across the Gulf, asserting control by closing the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

This latest escalation, extending to Qatar and the UAE, significantly disrupts shipping lanes vital to international trade. The U.S. responds with strategic strikes to undermine Iran's capacities while affirming commitments to navigation freedom.

The conflict strains a fragile U.S.-Iran agreement intended to restore peace, with political pressures mounting on President Trump amidst soaring energy prices driven by instability in the region.