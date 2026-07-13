Austrian Finance Minister Faces Health Challenge Head-On
Austrian Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer has been diagnosed with lymphoma and will undergo treatment over the next three months while remaining active in his role. He expressed confidence in recovery due to advancements in research and the robust Austrian healthcare system.
- Country:
- Austria
Markus Marterbauer, Austria's Finance Minister, has been diagnosed with lymphoma and is set to undergo treatment for the next three months, remaining in his position and continuing his duties, according to Austrian media reports.
In a statement distributed by the ministry and published in the tabloid Heute, Marterbauer conveyed optimism regarding his condition, attributing potential recovery to the strides made in medical research and the strong healthcare infrastructure in Austria.
The ministry has yet to provide further comments on the situation.