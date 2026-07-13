Austrian Finance Minister Faces Health Challenge Head-On

Markus Marterbauer, Austria's Finance Minister, has been diagnosed with lymphoma and is set to undergo treatment for the next three months, remaining in his position and continuing his duties, according to Austrian media reports.

In a statement distributed by the ministry and published in the tabloid Heute, Marterbauer conveyed optimism regarding his condition, attributing potential recovery to the strides made in medical research and the strong healthcare infrastructure in Austria.

The ministry has yet to provide further comments on the situation.