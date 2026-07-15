MBK Partners' Lifeline: A $134 Million Pledge to Rescue Homeplus

In a decisive move, MBK Partners Chairman Michael Byungju Kim has offered a personal guarantee of 200 billion won ($134 million) to aid the embattled supermarket chain Homeplus. This substantial pledge is contingent on the retailer securing further financing from its lender, Meritz Financial Group.

The proposal awaits approval at a Meritz board meeting. A positive outcome could allow Homeplus to re-enter rehabilitation proceedings. However, failure to secure the lender's backing may push the retailer into bankruptcy by the week's end, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Homeplus, South Korea's second-largest retailer with a workforce of about 25,000, faces heightened pressure from the ruling Democratic party to remain functional. A parliamentary hearing on its plight is scheduled for July 27, adding urgency to the situation.