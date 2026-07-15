Australia’s Under-16 Social Media Law Has Hit Its Hardest Test: Enforcement

Australia's under-16 social media restrictions were designed to draw a clear boundary around children's access to major platforms. Three months into implementation, that boundary remains porous. Platforms have removed, deactivated or restricted large numbers of accounts since the social media minimum-age obligation took effect on December 10, 2025. Yet Australian children under 16 continue to retain accounts, create new ones and pass through the systems intended to detect them.

According to a report, a separate test involving 50 accounts found that none was asked to provide proof of age, with live-streaming platform Kick the only service reported to have enforced age verification.

The mixed early results expose the key weakness in Australia's regulatory experiment. Passing a minimum-age law is relatively straightforward, but building a system that can reliably identify children, resist circumvention and satisfy legal standards without creating new risks is far more difficult.

The Law Is Stricter in Principle Than in Practice

Platforms must take "reasonable steps" to prevent Australians below the age threshold from holding accounts. The law does not establish a simple test under which the continued presence of any underage user automatically proves a violation. The distinction gives the regulator room to consider differences between platforms, technologies and business models. It also creates a difficult enforcement question: how much effort is enough?

A platform may point to account removals, improved reporting channels and new age-assurance tools as evidence that it acted responsibly. The regulator, however, must determine whether those measures form a credible prevention system or merely reduce access at the margins.

Implementation therefore matters just as much as the restriction itself. Australia is not only regulating who can use social media, but also testing whether governments can require global technology companies to redesign access systems around a legally defined age group. The answer is not yet clear.

Hundreds of Thousands Blocked, but the Door Remains Open

According to the eSafety Commissioner's March 2026 compliance update, platforms had prevented more than 310,000 additional age-restricted accounts from accessing services by the beginning of March. The figure indicates that the law has changed platform behaviour. Companies have taken action at a scale unlikely to have occurred without regulatory pressure.

The regulator found that a substantial proportion of Australian children under 16 still retained accounts, registered new ones or passed age-assurance systems, suggesting that the policy may be better at disrupting access than preventing it. A system that repeatedly removes underage users after they have registered places the burden on continuous detection. A stronger preventive system would stop more users before an account becomes active.

The reported 50-account test reinforces that concern. If users can register without being asked for age proof, the most visible point of entry remains weak. However, the test does not by itself establish that all platforms were legally non-compliant. Some may rely on behavioural signals, account information or checks conducted after registration rather than document-based verification at sign-up.

The finding is best understood as evidence of an enforcement gap, not a final legal verdict.

Age Verification Is Becoming the Policy's Fault Line

Australia's law depends on age assurance: the broad range of methods used to declare, estimate or confirm a user's age. This is where the policy's legal ambition meets technological uncertainty. A simple date-of-birth declaration is easy to evade. Stronger systems may demand additional information or deploy tools that estimate age through other signals. Yet the material available does not clarify which methods each platform is using, how accurate those systems are or what personal information they require.

The regulator must therefore push for stronger controls while assessing whether those controls are practical and proportionate. Platforms, meanwhile, must decide how much friction to introduce for users and when an account should be subjected to additional scrutiny.

Circumvention will remain a persistent challenge. Children may alter birth dates, use different account details or return through new profiles. No system is likely to eliminate every attempt.

The more realistic measure of success will be whether platforms reduce access substantially, detect evasions quickly and continuously improve weak systems. The trade-off is that a flexible standard can be difficult for the public to understand. Families may hear that under-16 accounts are prohibited while observing teenagers who continue to use the same platforms. Inconsistent enforcement across services could further weaken confidence in the law.