EU Boosts Aid for Venezuela After Devastating Earthquake

The European Union is stepping up its humanitarian efforts in Venezuela with an additional €20 million ($22.8 million) in aid to address the aftermath of last month's catastrophic earthquake, announced on Wednesday.

This urgent aid package, focusing on medical equipment and search-and-rescue operations, augments an earlier €5 million package approved in June and €52 million allocated at the start of the year, highlighting the EU's commitment to support the crisis-stricken nation.

Venezuela experienced two major earthquakes on June 24, resulting in a death toll exceeding 4,700. The first quake, with a magnitude of 7.2, struck 160 km west of Caracas, immediately followed by a 7.5 magnitude tremor, as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey.