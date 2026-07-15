EU Boosts Aid for Venezuela After Devastating Earthquake
The European Union has announced an additional €20 million in humanitarian aid to assist Venezuela following last month's devastating earthquakes. This aid will support medical supplies and search-and-rescue teams, supplementing prior aid packages totaling €57 million provided earlier this year.
- Country:
- Venezuela
The European Union is stepping up its humanitarian efforts in Venezuela with an additional €20 million ($22.8 million) in aid to address the aftermath of last month's catastrophic earthquake, announced on Wednesday.
This urgent aid package, focusing on medical equipment and search-and-rescue operations, augments an earlier €5 million package approved in June and €52 million allocated at the start of the year, highlighting the EU's commitment to support the crisis-stricken nation.
Venezuela experienced two major earthquakes on June 24, resulting in a death toll exceeding 4,700. The first quake, with a magnitude of 7.2, struck 160 km west of Caracas, immediately followed by a 7.5 magnitude tremor, as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey.
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