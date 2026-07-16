Health News Highlights: Trust in Insurers and Global Health Concerns

In recent health developments, Aetna President Steve Nelson announced that simpler prior authorization procedures and digital management tools have boosted trust levels in insurers. A survey conducted by Morning Consult revealed a 13% rise in overall trust recorded this year.

Meanwhile, the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo continues to spread. Médecins Sans Frontières has called for increased containment efforts as confirmed cases near 2,000, marking it as the third-largest epidemic of its kind on record.

In legislative news, French lawmakers have passed a crucial bill allowing adults with incurable illnesses to access assisted dying services. This new legal framework brings France in line with several EU nations permitting such practices under stringent conditions.