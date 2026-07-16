Climate Activist's Health Wanes Amidst Prolonged Protest

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's health has dangerously declined as his indefinite hunger strike reaches its 19th day at Jantar Mantar. According to his physician, Dr. Satish Lamba, Wangchuk risks serious multi-organ complications if his fast persists.

Wangchuk began his protest on June 28, 2026, aligning with the Cockroach Janta Party's ongoing demonstrations. The protests call for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation amidst widespread examination controversies, including the NEET paper leak.

At a medical briefing, Dr. Lamba detailed the severe physical toll on Wangchuk, who has lost over 9 kilograms, now weighing 56.9 kg. Despite being mentally alert, Wangchuk is at the second stage of prolonged starvation, with rising uric acid levels indicating muscle breakdown. A third stage involving organ stress looms ahead.

Amidst growing support, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal plans to visit Jantar Mantar to back Wangchuk. Legal pressures are mounting, with the Delhi High Court seeking urgent governmental responses to a PIL for medical intervention. The CJP, steadfast at Jantar Mantar since June 20, aims to escalate their campaign with a march to Parliament on July 20.