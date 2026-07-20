FDA Clarifies Lettuce Safety Amid Cyclospora Concerns

The FDA reviewed lettuce from Taylor Farms in response to a cyclospora outbreak, declaring initial positive findings as false. Linked to Taco Bell outlets in several states, the illness has led to 100 hospitalizations. The lettuce was traced back to Taylor Farms' Mexico facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 07:06 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 07:06 IST
FDA Clarifies Lettuce Safety Amid Cyclospora Concerns
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Sunday that a re-evaluation of laboratory tests on Taylor Farms lettuce showed a false positive for the cyclospora parasite, previously suspected in a widespread illness outbreak.

The agency clarified that there are no confirmed positive samples of cyclospora. Earlier reports suggested contamination in shredded iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms, which services Taco Bell restaurants involved in the outbreak.

Approximately 100 people were hospitalized in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia due to cyclosporiasis, a disease linked to the lettuce sourced from Taylor Farms’ facility in Guanajuato, Mexico. The FDA continues to monitor the situation closely.

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