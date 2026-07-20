FDA Clarifies Lettuce Safety Amid Cyclospora Concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Sunday that a re-evaluation of laboratory tests on Taylor Farms lettuce showed a false positive for the cyclospora parasite, previously suspected in a widespread illness outbreak.

The agency clarified that there are no confirmed positive samples of cyclospora. Earlier reports suggested contamination in shredded iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms, which services Taco Bell restaurants involved in the outbreak.

Approximately 100 people were hospitalized in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia due to cyclosporiasis, a disease linked to the lettuce sourced from Taylor Farms’ facility in Guanajuato, Mexico. The FDA continues to monitor the situation closely.