Clashes in Bologna: Death of Moroccan Entrepreneur Spurs Outcry

Italian police clashed with protesters in Bologna, following the death of Abderrahim Fakir, a Moroccan entrepreneur, during a police operation. The incident, captured on video, led to widespread protests and a political debate. Prosecutors have launched an investigation as the community demands justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 01:52 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 01:52 IST
Clashes in Bologna: Death of Moroccan Entrepreneur Spurs Outcry
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Violent clashes erupted in Bologna on Monday as demonstrators protested the death of Abderrahim Fakir, a Moroccan-born entrepreneur, following a police operation. The incident has incited widespread anger and demands for justice, with hundreds taking to the streets.

Fakir, who operated a small business in Bologna, died on Sunday after authorities were called to intervene in a situation involving aggressive behavior. Video footage of the incident, showing two officers restraining him as he struggled for breath, has sparked fierce reactions.

Political responses have varied, with opposition figures demanding accountability and government officials defending the officers. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi expressed confidence in the inquiry to clarify events, while prosecutors have initiated an investigation.

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