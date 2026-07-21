Clashes in Bologna: Death of Moroccan Entrepreneur Spurs Outcry

Violent clashes erupted in Bologna on Monday as demonstrators protested the death of Abderrahim Fakir, a Moroccan-born entrepreneur, following a police operation. The incident has incited widespread anger and demands for justice, with hundreds taking to the streets.

Fakir, who operated a small business in Bologna, died on Sunday after authorities were called to intervene in a situation involving aggressive behavior. Video footage of the incident, showing two officers restraining him as he struggled for breath, has sparked fierce reactions.

Political responses have varied, with opposition figures demanding accountability and government officials defending the officers. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi expressed confidence in the inquiry to clarify events, while prosecutors have initiated an investigation.