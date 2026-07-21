Saudi Arabia Denounces Houthi Naval Blockade Declaration

Saudi Arabia has condemned an announcement by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis regarding the imposition of a naval blockade on the kingdom. The Saudi foreign ministry issued a statement criticizing the Houthis' allegations that Riyadh is besieging the Yemeni people, further escalating tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 01:55 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 01:55 IST
Saudi Arabia Denounces Houthi Naval Blockade Declaration
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  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned an announcement by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who declared the enforcement of a naval blockade against the kingdom on Monday.

The Saudi foreign ministry swiftly reacted with a statement denouncing the Houthi declaration, describing it as a serious escalation in the ongoing conflict.

The Houthis accused Riyadh of imposing a siege on the Yemeni population, a claim outrightly rejected by the Saudi government, which is now mulling over the potential repercussions of this development.

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