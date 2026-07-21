Euphoria on Madrid Streets as Spain Celebrates World Cup Triumph

Spain's national football team celebrated their second World Cup win with a parade on Madrid's streets. Close to two million ecstatic fans joined the festivities. The players, who were greeted by Spanish leaders, expressed gratitude and ambition for a third victory in the 2030 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 01:51 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 01:51 IST
Euphoria on Madrid Streets as Spain Celebrates World Cup Triumph
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's national football team brought jubilation to Madrid's streets on Monday, celebrating their second World Cup victory. The triumphant celebration featured players, fans, and national leaders, all united in a moment of national pride.

Nearly two million fans, many draped in red and gold, gathered to watch the players parade through the capital. This event followed their thrilling 1-0 victory over Argentina in New Jersey.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Spanish King Felipe shared in the celebration, acknowledging the team's exceptional performance and expressing hopes for another World Cup win when Spain co-hosts the tournament in 2030.

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