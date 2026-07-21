Euphoria on Madrid Streets as Spain Celebrates World Cup Triumph

Spain's national football team brought jubilation to Madrid's streets on Monday, celebrating their second World Cup victory. The triumphant celebration featured players, fans, and national leaders, all united in a moment of national pride.

Nearly two million fans, many draped in red and gold, gathered to watch the players parade through the capital. This event followed their thrilling 1-0 victory over Argentina in New Jersey.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Spanish King Felipe shared in the celebration, acknowledging the team's exceptional performance and expressing hopes for another World Cup win when Spain co-hosts the tournament in 2030.