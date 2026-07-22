Rethinking Cardiovascular Risk and E-Bike Safety in the Modern Age

Recent guidelines released by major health organizations, including the American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology, are redefining how doctors assess cardiovascular risk, potentially increasing the number of adults eligible for statin drugs. These guidelines now factor in longer-term risks starting at age 30, a shift from previous decade-based evaluations.

As researchers publish findings in JAMA, the changes could lead to an estimated 87.5 million Americans using cholesterol-lowering statins. Dr. Timothy S. Anderson of the University of Pittsburgh emphasizes the significance of considering prolonged exposure to inflammatory cholesterol molecules and their gradual risk increase over decades.

In another health study, e-bike collisions have surged in California, causing more severe injuries compared to traditional bicycles. The study urges the adoption of improved rider education, policy reforms, and safety infrastructure to mitigate risks associated with the growing popularity of e-bikes.