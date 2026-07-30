FDA Approves Game-Changer: Freeze-Dried Plasma Revolutionizes Emergency Care

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given the green light to the first freeze-dried plasma product for use within the country, expanding the options available to patients when traditional plasma supplies run out. Vascular Solutions, a Teleflex subsidiary, received a biologics license for Ezplaz Freeze Dried Plasma aimed at adult patients requiring plasma transfusions.

The new approval arrives as the American Red Cross contends with a severe national blood supply crisis. On Monday, the organization announced that blood donations have plummeted to the lowest summer levels in four years, leaving it with less than a one-day national supply of much-needed O positive blood, causing shipment restrictions to some hospitals.

According to Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer of the American Red Cross, this approval will not significantly alleviate the frequent shortages of blood components like red blood cells and platelets faced by hospitals across the U.S. Unlike conventional plasma, however, Ezplaz can be kept at room temperature and swiftly reconstituted, offering practical benefits for combat zones, disaster responses, and rural areas with limited medical resources.