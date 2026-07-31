China Coast Guard conducts patrols east of Taiwan

​China Coast ​Guard conducted what ‌it called ​routine law enforcement patrols led ‌by the CCGS Xiushan ship formation in waters east of Taiwan on ‌Friday, and it will continue ‌to strengthen such patrols, it said in a statement.

"Since July, the Xiushan ⁠task ​group ⁠had been strengthening control over the relevant ⁠waters to effectively ensure orderly navigation and ​activities, safeguarding the legitimate and lawful ⁠rights and interests, as well ⁠as ​the lives and property of fishermen on both sides ⁠of the Strait," said Jiang Lue, spokesperson ⁠for ⁠the China Coast Guard.