China Coast Guard conducts patrols east of Taiwan
China's Coast Guard conducted routine patrols in waters east of Taiwan, stating it will continue to strengthen such patrols to ensure orderly navigation and safeguard rights and interests.
- Country:
- China
China Coast Guard conducted what it called routine law enforcement patrols led by the CCGS Xiushan ship formation in waters east of Taiwan on Friday, and it will continue to strengthen such patrols, it said in a statement.
"Since July, the Xiushan task group had been strengthening control over the relevant waters to effectively ensure orderly navigation and activities, safeguarding the legitimate and lawful rights and interests, as well as the lives and property of fishermen on both sides of the Strait," said Jiang Lue, spokesperson for the China Coast Guard.