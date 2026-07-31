China Coast Guard conducts patrols east of Taiwan

China's Coast Guard conducted routine patrols in waters east of Taiwan, stating it will continue to strengthen such patrols to ensure orderly navigation and safeguard rights and interests.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 07:28 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 07:28 IST
China Coast Guard conducts patrols east of Taiwan
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​China Coast ​Guard conducted what ‌it called ​routine law enforcement patrols led ‌by the CCGS Xiushan ship formation in waters east of Taiwan on ‌Friday, and it will continue ‌to strengthen such patrols, it said in a statement.

"Since July, the Xiushan ⁠task ​group ⁠had been strengthening control over the relevant ⁠waters to effectively ensure orderly navigation and ​activities, safeguarding the legitimate and lawful ⁠rights and interests, as well ⁠as ​the lives and property of fishermen on both sides ⁠of the Strait," said Jiang Lue, spokesperson ⁠for ⁠the China Coast Guard.

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