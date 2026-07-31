PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - July 31
Global markets are experiencing significant shifts as HSBC sells its $25.3 billion Australian mortgage book, BP cuts 700 jobs, and the Bank of England holds interest rates at 3.75%.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- HSBC sells $25bn Australia loan book to Blackstone - BP to cut 700 jobs as it warns on oil ‘oversupply’
- Bank of England holds rates at 3.75% as it waits to see impact of Iran war - Anthropic’s Claude AI models hack into 3 outside groups during testing
Overview - HSBC has agreed to sell its $25.3 billion Australian mortgage book to Blackstone as part of its global restructuring under chief executive Georges Elhedery.
- BP is cutting 700 “non-frontline” jobs as part of the oil major’s plan to simplify its organisation and boost returns. - The Bank of England has held UK interest rates at 3.75 per cent, saying it could wait to see how the U.S.-Iran war evolved because there was little evidence yet of the energy shock stoking broader price pressures.
- Anthropic has disclosed that its Claude AI models hacked into three organisations while the start-up was testing cyber capabilities, a week after OpenAI reported a similar incident. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
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