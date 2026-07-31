The following are the ​top stories in ​the Financial Times. Reuters has ‌not ​verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- HSBC sells $25bn ‌Australia loan book to Blackstone - BP to cut 700 jobs as it warns on oil ‘oversupply’

- Bank of England holds ‌rates at 3.75% as it waits to see impact ‌of Iran war - Anthropic’s Claude AI models hack into 3 outside groups during testing

Overview - HSBC has agreed to sell its $25.3 billion Australian mortgage ⁠book ​to Blackstone ⁠as part of its global restructuring under chief executive Georges Elhedery.

- BP ⁠is cutting 700 “non-frontline” jobs as part of the oil major’s plan ​to simplify its organisation and boost returns. - The Bank ⁠of England has held UK interest rates at 3.75 per cent, saying ⁠it ​could wait to see how the U.S.-Iran war evolved because there was little evidence yet of ⁠the energy shock stoking broader price pressures.

- Anthropic has disclosed that ⁠its Claude ⁠AI models hacked into three organisations while the start-up was testing cyber capabilities, a week after ‌OpenAI ‌reported a similar incident. (Compiled by ​Bengaluru newsroom)