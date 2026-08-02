Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

India's Manipal Health IPO oversubscribed as institutional demand outweighs retail caution

Manipal Health Enterprises' $960.4 million initial public offering was oversubscribed on the final day of bidding on Friday, led by institutional investors, while valuation worries kept retail investors cautious. The IPO, India's second biggest this year after SBI Funds Management, received bids ​for 443.07 million shares, at the end of three days of subscription, against 90.09 million shares on offer, according to exchange data.

India's Glenmark Pharma posts higher quarterly profit on strong demand

India's Glenmark Pharmaceuticals posted a 53.6% jump in adjusted first-quarter ​profit on Friday, led by strong demand for its drugs that treat long-term illnesses. The company's consolidated profit before exceptional items and taxes rose to 6.43 billion ‌rupees ($67.41 million) for the ​quarter ended June 30, from 4.19 billion rupees a year ago.

US FDA advisers back Replimune skin cancer drug trial data

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's panel of outside advisers on Thursday voted to back results from a trial studying Replimune's drug for a type of skin cancer. The FDA had declined to approve the drug, RP1, for a second time in April, citing reliance on a study without a control group, and sought more data demonstrating adequate evidence of the drug's effectiveness.

Romanian healthcare workers end strike over pay, staffing

Romanian healthcare workers ended a nationwide strike on Friday as the country's caretaker government approved new hires in short-staffed state hospitals. About two-third of doctors, nurses and other health workers at 400 hospitals across the country went on strike for the ‌first time in a decade on Tuesday, protesting over job freezes and a bill on public sector wages that seeks to unify the pay system across state institutions and eliminate dozens of bonuses from 2027.

Finland detects African swine fever for first time

Finland has detected African swine fever for the first time after laboratory tests found the virus in three wild boar piglets in eastern Finland, the Finnish Food Authority said in a statement issued on Thursday. The virus, which is harmless to humans but highly contagious and deadly in pigs, was detected in the municipality of Virolahti in the country's east near the Russian border.

Congo's Ebola outbreak is second-largest on record, latest data shows

Democratic Republic of Congo's fast-spreading Ebola outbreak is now the world's second-largest on record, government data showed on Friday, as transmission continues to outpace efforts to contain the epidemic. The number of cases reported across Congo has risen to 3,532, the Communications Ministry said in a statement, with 1,556 deaths recorded.

Moderna beats quarterly revenue estimates ahead of key US flu vaccine decision

Moderna beat Wall Street estimates for ‌second-quarter revenue on Friday, helped by vaccine partnership payments and international sales of its COVID-19 shot, as investors await a key U.S. decision on its flu vaccine. The biotech is betting on partnerships with the governments of the UK, Canada and Australia, alongside cost cuts and the expansion of its vaccine portfolio, to support growth amid an uncertain U.S. regulatory environment for vaccines.

US Senate panel advances Trump CDC pick Schwartz

The U.S. Senate health committee voted on Thursday to advance the nomination of President Donald ‌Trump's pick for CDC director Dr. Erica Schwartz, handing his administration a rare win after repeated failed attempts to fill top health posts. The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee sent Schwartz, Trump's third pick to run the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to the full Senate on a 13-10 vote, with Democratic Senator Tim Kaine the lone member to cross party lines.

Months after Pemex gas well accident in Mexico, health and pollution concerns grow

Nearly five months after an accident ignited a fire at a natural gas well in rural Veracruz, Mexico, residents are growing increasingly concerned about potential health and environmental impacts as large volumes of gas continue to burn. Mexican state energy company Pemex, which operates the well, has said the incident at the Krem-1 exploratory well near Las Choapas began in early March and that the company has since been working to bring the fire under control and permanently seal the well.

Cyclosporiasis cases in Michigan rise to 10,773 in ongoing outbreak

Michigan reported 10,773 cases linked to a cyclosporiasis outbreak on Friday, up 387 from the previous day, the state health department said in its latest update. Cases of the intestinal infection have risen steadily across the U.S., with the outbreak resulting in 193 hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported.

AbbVie trims 2026 profit view ⁠on Apogee deal, tops second-quarter estimates

AbbVie ​slightly trimmed its 2026 profit forecast on Friday to account for its planned Apogee Therapeutics acquisition, while topping second-quarter estimates on strong immunology drug sales. The ⁠company agreed in June to buy Apogee for $10.9 billion, its largest buyout in more than five years, to bolster its treatment pipeline for inflammatory diseases like eczema and asthma.

Drugmakers, retailers must face 'maximum strength' claim in decongestant false ad litigation in US

A federal appeals court on Thursday revived portions of nationwide litigation in which consumers accused drugmakers such as Procter & Gamble and retailers such as CVS of selling billions of dollars of over-the-counter decongestants that didn't work. The litigation comprised about 100 lawsuits filed after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel found in September 2023 that oral phenylephrine, an ingredient in such products as Vicks NyQuil ⁠Severe Cold & Flu and Advil Sinus Congestion & Pain, was no better than a placebo.

Health Rounds: Experimental drug helps advanced cancer patients avoid bladder removal surgery

We also report a new and improved way of monitoring Parkinson's disease medication levels. IMMUNOTHERAPY CAN PREVENT BLADDER REMOVAL FOR CANCER

Sun Pharma's quarterly profit jumps on strength in specialty medicines

India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries reported a 27% rise in first-quarter profit on Friday, driven by robust growth in its high-margin specialty medicines business as the country's largest drugmaker continues to pivot beyond traditional generic drugs. The results reflect Sun Pharma's push to expand its specialty medicines business, helping ​offset persistent pricing pressure in the U.S. generics market.

Replimune surges after FDA advisers back skin cancer drug

Shares of Replimune more than doubled premarket on Friday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's panel of outside advisers voted to back trial results for its drug for a type of skin cancer. Late on Thursday, the panel voted 10 to 3 in favor of the drug, RP1, concluding that trial data showed patient benefit, despite concerns raised earlier in ⁠the week by FDA staff reviewers that trial design flaws made it unclear whether tumor shrinkage resulted from RP1 or another therapy.

Becton Dickinson issues recall on certain lots of needle sets used for emergency IV access

Becton Dickinson said on Friday it is issuing a recall on certain lots of medical needle sets in the U.S. after users reported difficulty in removing a part of the device after using it on patients. Here are some details:

Amgen discloses data breach involving patient health information

Drugmaker Amgen said on Friday hackers stole company data and patient health information in a cybersecurity incident involving cloud storage systems run by third-party providers, becoming the latest healthcare firm to ⁠disclose ​a breach. On July 29, Amgen determined the incident was material, based on its evaluation of how many files appeared to be affected and the possibility that the information in those files could be sensitive, it said in a regulatory filing.

Stryker beats quarterly estimates on strong demand for medical devices

U.S. medical device maker Stryker on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter results, aided by strong demand for its implants and devices used in complex procedures ranging from spinal to orthopedic surgeries. However, the company's shares fell 9% in extended trading after the Michigan-based firm missed analysts' estimates for medical surgery and neurotechnology sales in the quarter, its largest revenue-generating segment.

Siemens Healthineers cuts revenue forecast on diagnostics weakness

Medical technology firm Siemens Healthineers on Friday cut its 2026 revenue growth forecast to a range of 3.5% to 4% due to weakness in its diagnostic business, weighed down by China's procurement policy and a migration to a new laboratory platform.

The German company had previously forecast annual revenue growth of 5% to 6%.

Novo drug trial fail deals setback to bid ⁠to expand beyond obesity

Novo Nordisk said on Friday its experimental cardiovascular drug failed to show benefit in a late-stage study, dealing a blow to the Danish drugmaker's efforts to diversify beyond its blockbuster obesity and diabetes drugs. The company shares fell 7.3% to 306.50 Danish crowns after results showed the drug, ziltivekimab, failed to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), which include death, non-fatal heart attack and non-fatal stroke, when compared with a placebo.

Explainer-What to know about the US outbreak ⁠of cyclosporiasis intestinal illness

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and dozens of states are investigating a surge in cases ⁠of cyclosporiasis intestinal illness. Michigan has now reported more than 10,000 cases and is searching for links beyond the initial cases tied to lettuce. The outbreak, one of the largest U.S. cyclosporiasis outbreaks in recent years, has been linked to shredded iceberg lettuce served at Yum Brands' Taco Bell restaurants in nine states. Investigations are continuing into other sources.

Explainer-Could Fauci face criminal charges for refusing Senate COVID questions?

Anthony Fauci could face criminal prosecution after refusing to answer more than 100 Senate questions about his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, setting up a confrontation with Republican lawmakers that could test the limits of congressional power to compel testimony. Fauci, the former top U.S. infectious disease expert, testified this week before the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee whose Republican chair, Rand Paul of ‌Kentucky, a longtime Fauci antagonist, has said he will call a vote to refer Fauci ‌for contempt of Congress.

Congo's Ebola outbreak started at least in January, report shows

Democratic Republic of Congo's fast-spreading Ebola outbreak started in January, or even earlier, in the eastern Ituri province, a report published in the journal Science showed. The report, based on interviews with ​97 people, concluded that the outbreak had begun at least in January on the outskirts of the mining town of Mongbwalu.