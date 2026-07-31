Global Health Industry Shifts: From Revenue Forecasts to Cutting-edge Vaccines

The global health industry is witnessing significant shifts, from sales growth issues and stock movements to breakthroughs in vaccine development. Notable updates include Merck's Ebola vaccine efforts, Teladoc's revenue forecast challenges, and expansive moves by companies like GSK and Pfizer in AI drug discovery and vitiligo treatments, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2026 02:27 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 02:27 IST
Global Health Industry Shifts: From Revenue Forecasts to Cutting-edge Vaccines
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  • United Kingdom

The global health sector is experiencing various dynamics, marked by revenue shifts, legal issues, and scientific advances. On Thursday, Haleon faced falling shares due to doubts about meeting sales targets despite a profit beat.

Meanwhile, a collaboration between Merck and Wellcome aims to produce an Ebola vaccine targeting the Bundibugyo strain, backed by substantial funding from CEPI.

In another development, the American telehealth company Teladoc saw a significant drop in shares following a cut in its annual revenue forecast, attributed to changing demand in its BetterHelp mental health service.

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