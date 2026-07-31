Global Health Industry Shifts: From Revenue Forecasts to Cutting-edge Vaccines

The global health sector is experiencing various dynamics, marked by revenue shifts, legal issues, and scientific advances. On Thursday, Haleon faced falling shares due to doubts about meeting sales targets despite a profit beat.

Meanwhile, a collaboration between Merck and Wellcome aims to produce an Ebola vaccine targeting the Bundibugyo strain, backed by substantial funding from CEPI.

In another development, the American telehealth company Teladoc saw a significant drop in shares following a cut in its annual revenue forecast, attributed to changing demand in its BetterHelp mental health service.