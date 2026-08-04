Three lions die of suspected heatstroke at Tokyo zoo

Three female lions died at Tokyo's Tama Zoological Park due to suspected heatstroke, with temperatures in the city spiking in mid-July causing severe dehydration among the zoo's lion population.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 13:12 IST
Three lions die of suspected heatstroke at Tokyo zoo
  • Country:
  • Japan

Three female lions died of suspected ​heatstroke at Tokyo's Tama ​Zoological Park over the last ‌week, the ​first heat-related deaths among the facility's lion population in its 62-year history. The lions, aged 3, 11 ‌and 15 and all born in the zoo, showed signs of severe dehydration and multiple organ failure in post-mortem exams, although the exact cause of death ‌is still under investigation, the zoo said in a press release this ‌week.

As temperatures in Tokyo suddenly spiked in mid-July, the majority of the zoo's 16 lions began losing their appetite and became lethargic to the point of requiring treatment, the zoo said. ⁠While ​some lions recovered, ⁠others deteriorated to develop severe symptoms including the inability to stand and loss of consciousness, it ⁠said. "No other animals have shown any signs of illness, but the staff are managing ​the animals more carefully than before," an official at the Tama ⁠Zoo said.

Zoo officials suspended public viewing of the lions on July 23 as their condition ⁠deteriorated. ​Treatment such as water-spraying and medicating through intravenous drips continues, the zoo said. Temperatures in the area rose to nearly 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit) ⁠in mid- to late July, triggering heatstroke warnings. Lions are native to sub-Saharan Africa ⁠where they ⁠are accustomed to arid heat rather than Tokyo's combination of heat and high humidity, which makes it difficult for them ‌to thermoregulate.

TRENDING

1
Young South Koreans look for jobs in Japan as they struggle to find work at home​

Young South Koreans look for jobs in Japan as they struggle to find work at ...

South Korea
2
Mexico's Pemex completes closure of Krem-1 well months after accident

Mexico's Pemex completes closure of Krem-1 well months after accident

Mexico
3
Two tankers with Saudi oil exit Red Sea over weekend, data shows

Two tankers with Saudi oil exit Red Sea over weekend, data shows

Yemen
4
Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says

Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says

Egypt

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Rising Urban Heat Could Shrink South Asia's Economy Without Urgent Climate Action: World Bank

Why Bangladesh's Green Economy Needs Better Skills Before It Can Deliver Climate Goals

Can Commodity Booms Hurt Growth? IMF Research Reveals the Productivity Paradox in Chile

Mauritania's IMF-Backed Debt Strategy Signals a New Era of Fiscal Resilience and Risk Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026