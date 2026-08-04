Kenya Reaffirms HIV Commitment at IAS 2026 Conference

Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 during the International AIDS Society (IAS) 2026 Conference, where global experts gathered to discuss the latest scientific advances, policy priorities and community-led strategies in the fight against HIV.

The conference brought together researchers, healthcare professionals, policymakers, civil society organisations and development partners to strengthen collaboration and accelerate progress against the epidemic.

Kenya highlights science and community leadership

The Kenyan delegation was led by Director-General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth and included Director of Family Health Dr. Issak Bashir, Head of the National AIDS and STI Control Programme (NASCOP) Dr. Andrew Mulwa, along with other senior technical officials.

During the conference, Kenya highlighted the importance of science, strong partnerships and community leadership as the foundation of an effective HIV response. These principles continue to shape national and global efforts to reduce new infections, improve treatment outcomes and support people living with HIV.

Focus on prevention and resilient health systems

Kenya reaffirmed its commitment to expanding evidence-based HIV prevention and treatment programmes, including wider access to long-acting prevention and treatment options that can improve adherence and patient outcomes.

The country also emphasised the need to strengthen resilient health systems capable of delivering quality HIV services while ensuring communities remain at the centre of planning, implementation and monitoring.

Collaboration remains key to ending AIDS

Discussions at IAS 2026 highlighted the need for sustained investment, continuous innovation and equitable access to life-saving HIV interventions. Delegates agreed that stronger partnerships between governments, researchers, healthcare providers and communities will be essential to achieving global HIV targets.

Kenya said it remains committed to working with international partners and local communities to build on existing progress and contribute to the global goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.