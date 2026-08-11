Trump's Executive Order Alters Childhood Vaccination Schedule

In a significant policy shift, U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that reduces the number of recommended childhood vaccinations. Announced on Monday, the directive aims to limit the vaccination schedule to 11 core immunizations while suggesting the separation of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine into individual shots.

Health professionals have voiced concerns about the potential public health implications of this move. For years, the established immunization schedule has been supported by decades of research demonstrating its effectiveness in safeguarding children from severe illnesses. Experts worry the new limitations could leave children more susceptible to preventable diseases.

Trump's decision follows advocacy by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a well-known critic of vaccines. Kennedy has previously argued against universal hepatitis B vaccinations for children and has questioned the extensive list of recommended vaccines, despite numerous scientific studies debunking alleged links between vaccines and autism.