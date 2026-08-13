Novo Nordisk's Multi-Pronged Approach to Obesity Treatment

Novo Nordisk CEO Mike Doustdar emphasizes the need for diverse treatment options in the obesity drug market, challenging investor expectations of a zero-sum game against Eli Lilly. Despite competition, Doustdar envisions a varied market similar to their insulin business, aiming to introduce innovative treatments like pills to capture significant market share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 15:30 IST
Novo Nordisk's Multi-Pronged Approach to Obesity Treatment
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Novo Nordisk CEO Mike Doustdar believes that the demand for differentiation in obesity treatments is underestimated by investors. He suggests that introducing new options, such as pills, will avoid a winner-takes-all scenario with rival Eli Lilly.

Novo was a pioneer in launching the GLP-1 weight-loss injection Wegovy in the United States. Although pressure mounts due to Lilly's Zepbound, expected to be part of a $100 billion market by 2030, Doustdar remains optimistic that segmentation will occur as patients understand their options better.

Doustdar highlighted his vision using the company's insulin business as a model, aiming for a diverse obesity portfolio. While Novo's shares have dropped from their 2024 peak, the company focuses on its dominant Wegovy pill and experimental drugs, targeting up to a third of GLP-1 use in pill form by 2030.

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