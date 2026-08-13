Novo Nordisk's Multi-Pronged Approach to Obesity Treatment

Novo Nordisk CEO Mike Doustdar believes that the demand for differentiation in obesity treatments is underestimated by investors. He suggests that introducing new options, such as pills, will avoid a winner-takes-all scenario with rival Eli Lilly.

Novo was a pioneer in launching the GLP-1 weight-loss injection Wegovy in the United States. Although pressure mounts due to Lilly's Zepbound, expected to be part of a $100 billion market by 2030, Doustdar remains optimistic that segmentation will occur as patients understand their options better.

Doustdar highlighted his vision using the company's insulin business as a model, aiming for a diverse obesity portfolio. While Novo's shares have dropped from their 2024 peak, the company focuses on its dominant Wegovy pill and experimental drugs, targeting up to a third of GLP-1 use in pill form by 2030.