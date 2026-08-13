Dollar's Delicate Dance: Inflation, Rate Hikes, and Global Currencies

The U.S. dollar is experiencing fluctuations amid inflation data and interest rate expectations. After benign U.S. consumer inflation readings, traders reassess Federal Reserve rate hikes. Economic growth in the UK surprises, while currency movements are noted across global markets, with the Norwegian and Australian crowns performing strongly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 17:11 IST
Dollar's Delicate Dance: Inflation, Rate Hikes, and Global Currencies
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  • Country:
  • United States

On Thursday, the dollar's movement remained subdued following a tempered reading of U.S. consumer inflation. The new data prompted traders to adjust their predictions on a potential September rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

This week, the U.S. dollar has edged up 0.4% against a basket of major currencies, aiming for a first weekly gain in three weeks. However, the movements remain within the tight confines typical of August trading, which often sees reduced activity.

Monetary markets have dampened their expectations for a September rate hike to a 40% probability, down from 54% earlier. This adjustment follows U.S. data showing a controlled increase in consumer prices, aligning with economist estimates.

With the Federal Reserve awaiting further signals, the focus shifts to upcoming wholesale inflation data and the core personal consumption expenditures index, the latter being a traditionally favored metric for inflation assessment by the Fed.

In other developments, UK economic growth defied projections, supported by a decline in energy prices and the initiation of the men's soccer World Cup. Meanwhile, the Norwegian crown exhibits strength owing to its oil export advantage, despite recent interest rate holds by the Norges Bank.

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