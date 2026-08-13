Teen Sensation Brian Madjo Shines in UEFA Super Cup
Brian Madjo made a sensational debut for Aston Villa, scoring against Paris St Germain in the UEFA Super Cup. The 17-year-old forward became the youngest player to score in the tournament, showcasing his potential by challenging top defenders and bringing a promising future to the Premier League.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Brian Madjo, Aston Villa's teenage forward, made a memorable debut in the UEFA Super Cup against Paris St Germain, despite the team's defeat. At just 17, Madjo scored the equaliser just before halftime, becoming the youngest-ever player to net in the Super Cup.
Standing six-foot-four, Madjo drew comparisons to renowned strikers Romelu Lukaku and Emile Heskey with his physical prowess and on-field presence. Villa signed him from French club Metz, but he faced delays in registration due to transfer rule complications.
Though his missed chances created suspense, Madjo's persistence paid off when he scored against PSG's formidable defense. Praise from teammates and coaches indicates a bright future for the young star in the Premier League.