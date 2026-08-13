UK Economy Surges with Unexpected Growth Boosted by Consumer Spending

The British pound maintains stability with a potential third weekly rise, as UK economic data reveals unexpected growth in June. Despite moderate progress, driven by consumer and business investment, the Bank of England remains cautious. Upcoming inflation data might influence future monetary policies more than current growth figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 17:13 IST
UK Economy Surges with Unexpected Growth Boosted by Consumer Spending
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The British pound held steady on Thursday, marking what could be its third consecutive weekly gain. This follows the release of promising economic data showing unexpected growth in June, bolstering confidence in the UK economy.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the UK's GDP rose by 0.3% for the month, a surge positioning the country for the strongest growth among the G7 economies in early 2026. This growth primarily stemmed from consumer spending and business investment, rather than government expenditure.

Jeremy Stretch of CIBC Capital Markets expressed optimism, noting the dynamic momentum of the economy. However, the Bank of England seems unlikely to change its assessment, awaiting more impactful inflation data for future policy decisions.

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