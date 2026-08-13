Britain's Economy Surges with AI Boom

The UK's economy is experiencing significant growth thanks to the artificial intelligence boom, particularly in the information and communications sector. AI-related activities, including computer programming and consulting, have seen a marked surge. Since taking office, Prime Minister Andy Burnham has prioritized AI, moving away from a U.S.-focused approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 17:17 IST
Britain's Economy Surges with AI Boom
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Britain's economy is reaping the rewards of the global artificial intelligence (AI) boom, with the latest data highlighting rapid expansion in related sectors and a notable uptick in computer hardware investment. According to figures released on Thursday, the UK's economy grew by 0.4% in the second quarter, with the information and communications sector driving almost half of that growth.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reports a 3.7% quarterly rise in output from computer programming, consultancy, and related activities, including AI companies, building on a 3.8% increase from the previous quarter. Since assuming office in July, Prime Minister Andy Burnham has emphasized AI as a cabinet-level priority, marking a shift from the previous government's U.S.-centric approach toward bolstering British ownership and tech sovereignty.

Further evidence of AI's impact was seen in the rise of business investments, notably in plant, machinery, and ICT equipment. A strong increase in computer hardware investment underscores a growing demand for computing power needed for AI, according to Andrew Wishart of Berenberg. British manufacturers have also benefited, with significant growth reported in the computing, electronics, and optical product sectors.

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