Britain's economy is reaping the rewards of the global artificial intelligence (AI) boom, with the latest data highlighting rapid expansion in related sectors and a notable uptick in computer hardware investment. According to figures released on Thursday, the UK's economy grew by 0.4% in the second quarter, with the information and communications sector driving almost half of that growth.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reports a 3.7% quarterly rise in output from computer programming, consultancy, and related activities, including AI companies, building on a 3.8% increase from the previous quarter. Since assuming office in July, Prime Minister Andy Burnham has emphasized AI as a cabinet-level priority, marking a shift from the previous government's U.S.-centric approach toward bolstering British ownership and tech sovereignty.

Further evidence of AI's impact was seen in the rise of business investments, notably in plant, machinery, and ICT equipment. A strong increase in computer hardware investment underscores a growing demand for computing power needed for AI, according to Andrew Wishart of Berenberg. British manufacturers have also benefited, with significant growth reported in the computing, electronics, and optical product sectors.