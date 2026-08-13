Iran Mocks Trump's Secret Aircraft Switch: A Show of U.S. Security Concerns

Iranian state media has taken aim at U.S. President Donald Trump, mocking him after revelations emerged about a secret aircraft switch during his visit to Turkey. The incident, described as a new scandal by Iranian media, is framed as evidence of Trump's fear of Iran's military might.

This operation was initiated when the U.S. Secret Service deemed a missile threat against Air Force One credible. To ensure the President's safety, Trump boarded a smaller, non-descript C-32A jet from a catering truck, while Air Force One departed separately.

The incident has fueled Tehran's mockery, emphasizing the ongoing high tensions between the U.S. and Iran due to the ongoing conflict. U.S. officials were troubled that Iranians knew Trump's exact location, while Iranian media continues to leverage this event as a symbolic victory.