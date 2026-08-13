Stalled Justice: The Dwindling Fight Against Sex Trafficking

Under President Trump's leadership, the fight against sex trafficking—once a declared priority—faces significant challenges. Investigations have stalled and prosecutions have declined due to lack of resources, staffing shortages, and a push towards immigration enforcement. Legal experts and agents express concern over the administration's commitment to this critical issue.

The Justice Department reported the slowest pace of federal sex-trafficking charges since 2010, even amidst assurances of maintaining its effort against human trafficking. A 22% reduction in charges this year indicates a dramatic shift in federal enforcement priorities. Trump's budget cuts and focus on deportations have detracted attention away from other crimes, sparking bipartisan disapproval.

Top officials, including newly appointed Attorney General Todd Blanche, promise unwavering dedication to battling sex trafficking. Nevertheless, the exodus of experienced prosecutors, reduced funding for victim support programs, and fewer T-visas for trafficking victims signal challenges ahead. The consequences of dwindling resources and trust could undermine the entire anti-trafficking framework, warn advocates.