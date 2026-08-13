Foiled Assassin: Poland's Stand Against Russian Espionage

In Warsaw, Polish authorities have thwarted an assassination attempt orchestrated by Moscow, according to Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The suspect, a Russian national, was detained on August 7 and accused of being hired to eliminate a man with dual Ukrainian and American citizenship, who was deemed threatening to the Putin regime.

The Russian embassy in Warsaw has yet to comment on the developments, while Moscow continues to reject allegations of such attacks, accusing the West of provoking anti-Russian sentiments. The swift action by Poland's Internal Security Agency and police prevented the planned execution.

Donald Tusk noted Poland's strategic role as a supply hub for Ukraine makes it vulnerable to espionage and attacks by Russia. This follows recent incidents, including the fatal shooting of a Putin-critical Russian artist in Poland, underlining the intensifying geopolitical strains.