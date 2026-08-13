Europe's Blue-Chip Boom: Energy Profits Drive Earnings Surge

European blue-chip companies are poised for a strong earnings season, with expectations rising for the eighth consecutive week. Driven by impressive gains in the energy and basic materials sectors, the STOXX 600 index is forecast to showcase a 23.4% earnings growth, according to LSEG I/B/E/S data.

Energy companies lead the charge, predicting profits to more than double from last year, propelled by soaring oil prices amidst the U.S.-Iran conflict. Basic materials follow suit, with an anticipated 70% earnings rise, strengthening the earnings recovery beyond the usual oil producers.

Excluding the energy sector, earnings growth for STOXX 600 companies still stands at a robust 12.3%, showcasing resilience despite softer demand and moderate revenue growth. While 58.6% of the 268 companies have exceeded analyst expectations, investors are cautious about sustaining momentum amid slowing global growth and persistent geopolitical tensions.