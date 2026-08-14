Congress Protests Nationwide Over Alleged Insult to Mallikarjun Kharge

The Congress party staged a nationwide demonstration on Friday, demanding an apology from the Sangh Parivar over accusations of insulting AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. The protest in Malappuram was inaugurated by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, with the march moving from the Malappuram Collectorate to the District Congress Committee office.

A significant number of senior Congress leaders, ministers, and party workers participated in the protest. The uproar follows allegations that a 'shuddhikaran' ritual was conducted at the Ramlila Maidan stage in Haldwani after Kharge addressed a rally there, preparing for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly election.

A political storm brewed in Parliament on Thursday as Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha, declaring his speech had focused on public grievances without targeting any community. BJP Leader of the House JP Nadda condemned the incident, ensuring an investigation, while Congress accused BJP affiliates of the purification act.